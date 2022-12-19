Pundi X (New) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $91.19 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.35261447 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $7,926,087.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

