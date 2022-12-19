Pure Storage Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,937 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical volume of 3,988 call options.
Pure Storage Stock Performance
NYSE PSTG traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,890. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 286.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
