Pure Storage Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,937 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical volume of 3,988 call options.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,890. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 286.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Storage Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on PSTG. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

