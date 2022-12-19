PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New $178,000 Investment in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. BioXcel Therapeutics accounts for 0.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of BioXcel Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,364. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

