PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New $318,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.06. 38,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

