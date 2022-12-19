PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New $44,000 Investment in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. BioLineRx Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BioLineRx to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

