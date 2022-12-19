PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New $679,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. ProShares UltraShort QQQ makes up approximately 2.6% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.10% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Up 2.2 %

ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 253,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,977,535. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

