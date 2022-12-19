PVG Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 5,013 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $352.09. 56,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,822,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

