QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.9% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.82. 78,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,568,913. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.