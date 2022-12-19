Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $112,040.94

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $112,040.94 and approximately $181,610.73 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 100% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014327 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041511 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020290 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00219830 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010002 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,002.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.