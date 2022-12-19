Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Up to $2.94

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $3.04. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 9,798 shares trading hands.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $591.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

