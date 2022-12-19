Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Up to $2.94

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $3.04. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 9,798 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $591.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.42 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.