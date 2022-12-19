Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $61.43 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.56 or 0.01514229 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010178 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021016 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00032246 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.33 or 0.01685372 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001159 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

