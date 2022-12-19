Rally Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Rally has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and approximately $479,616.39 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $878.67 or 0.05301295 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00488314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,795.53 or 0.28932869 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,916,704 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

