Rarible Price Hits $1.81 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00010824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $26.14 million and approximately $629,735.90 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

