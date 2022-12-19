Raub Brock Capital Management LP Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.39 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $91.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.49.

