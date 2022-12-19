Raub Brock Capital Management LP Invests $278,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $81.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $119.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

