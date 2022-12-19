Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 4,783 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 3.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $460,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in American Tower by 101.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 2.2 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock opened at $213.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

