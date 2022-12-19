Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ready Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Ready Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:RC opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,533 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,905,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 137,841.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,649,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

