Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of UTG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.46. 219,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,836. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $35.44.
Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
