Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of UTG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.46. 219,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,836. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

