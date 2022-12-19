Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCON opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

