Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,097 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $34.41. 148,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,819,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

