Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,290 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after acquiring an additional 149,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after acquiring an additional 570,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,705,000 after buying an additional 269,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,749,000 after buying an additional 166,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK remained flat at $76.31 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,160. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

