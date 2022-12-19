Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $352.89. 39,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,822,166. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

