Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,835 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,074. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $87.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

