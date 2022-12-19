Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $383.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,056. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

