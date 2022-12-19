Red Door Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,705,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

