ReddCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.40 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.40 million and $8,601.83 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00380516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00030883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022565 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000990 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00017705 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

