Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $689,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,922,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $723.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $740.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $665.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

