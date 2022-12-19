REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 7.5%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 2,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 390,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGNX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a market cap of $946.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.99.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. Research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

