Ren Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $76.04 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Ren

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

