Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $34.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Renault from €28.00 ($29.47) to €32.00 ($33.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Renault from €34.00 ($35.79) to €36.00 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Renault Price Performance

Renault stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

