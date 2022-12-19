Request Price Hits $0.0843 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0843 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $84.27 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014279 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041774 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006022 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020336 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00219985 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08896469 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $1,373,253.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

