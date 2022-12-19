Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for British American Tobacco (BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON: BATS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/13/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,050 ($49.69) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/9/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,100 ($50.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/9/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/8/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,800 ($58.89) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/8/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/1/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price target on the stock.

12/1/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/22/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,800 ($46.62) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/2/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,800 ($46.62) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.4 %

British American Tobacco stock traded up GBX 13.55 ($0.17) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,307.05 ($40.57). The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The firm has a market cap of £74.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,407.26. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,700.50 ($33.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.72). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,334.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,395.83.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

