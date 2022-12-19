Reviewing Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) and SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR)

SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) and Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOBR Safe and Magnum Opus Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SOBR Safe alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOBR Safe N/A N/A -$7.87 million ($1.14) -0.80 Magnum Opus Acquisition N/A N/A -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SOBR Safe has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnum Opus Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.3% of SOBR Safe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Magnum Opus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Magnum Opus Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SOBR Safe and Magnum Opus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOBR Safe N/A -514.37% -180.11% Magnum Opus Acquisition N/A 31.56% 4.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SOBR Safe and Magnum Opus Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOBR Safe 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnum Opus Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Magnum Opus Acquisition has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.40%. Given Magnum Opus Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnum Opus Acquisition is more favorable than SOBR Safe.

Summary

Magnum Opus Acquisition beats SOBR Safe on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOBR Safe

(Get Rating)

SOBR Safe, Inc. develops non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification. Its SOBRSafe hardware/software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification solution have applications in commercial vehicle fleets, manufacturing and warehousing, construction, DUI probation, third-party alcohol testing, outpatient alcohol rehabilitation, and youth drivers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.