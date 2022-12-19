RF Industries (RFIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th.

RF Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.27% of RF Industries worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About RF Industries

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

