Ribbon Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $80.97 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $80.97 million and $333,521.72 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $903.10 or 0.05501959 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00490492 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,770.26 or 0.29061885 BTC.

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

