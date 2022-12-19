RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.14.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.