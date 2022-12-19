Robert W. Baird Trims Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Target Price to $23.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRBY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

WRBY stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.75. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $81,870.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,684.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $81,870.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,684.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $8,001,318.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,285,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,568,624.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 968,592 shares of company stock worth $14,561,686 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,249,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Warby Parker by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Warby Parker by 2,743.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,547,000 after buying an additional 1,099,466 shares during the last quarter.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

