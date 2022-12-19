Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,216 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,968,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 153,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.33. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,264. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.