Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,529 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 202,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 70,920 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.27. 12,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,493,028. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

