Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $330.39. 5,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,667. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

