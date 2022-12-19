Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tilray by 5,982.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tilray by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Tilray by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,574,196 shares in the company, valued at $19,130,910.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Tilray to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.17. 161,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,118,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

