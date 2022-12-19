Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,726 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after buying an additional 46,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 127,833 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,970,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.38. 1,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,998. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

