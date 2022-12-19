Rocket Pool ETH 24 Hour Volume Tops $995,694.32 (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $205.30 million and approximately $995,694.32 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,245.95 or 0.07588208 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $870.49 or 0.05246810 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00482515 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,743.20 or 0.28589263 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,771 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,267.11820892 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $720,943.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.