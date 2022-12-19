Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Activity

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.