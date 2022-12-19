Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $133.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 761.8% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $3,771,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $418,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $485,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

