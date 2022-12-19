RSK Smart Bitcoin One Day Volume Hits $22,047.17 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $56.69 million and $22,047.17 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $16,600.63 or 1.00156615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,574.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00376187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00872141 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00093237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.17 or 0.00604343 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00270632 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,415 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,415.18279697 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,731.02851629 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,180.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

