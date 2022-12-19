Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.28

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $699.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.86.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.47 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $63,362.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 16,343 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $67,333.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,675,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $63,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,969 shares of company stock valued at $437,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,697,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 52,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 326,671 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,494,000 after buying an additional 2,386,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $5,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

