Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Raised to €21.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.20 ($19.16) to €21.00 ($22.11) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.26) to €16.00 ($16.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.79.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $125.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.11). Ryanair had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ryanair by 6.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 26.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Ryanair by 14.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 515,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,936,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ryanair by 22.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.