Safe (SAFE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $144.05 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $144.05 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.91 or 0.00041219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00117170 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00203403 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053048 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.84371842 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.